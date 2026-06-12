Burnham-On-Sea theatre to host screening of ‘People’s Emergency Briefing’ climate film

A free public screening of The People’s Emergency Briefing is set to take place in Burnham‑On‑Sea in July, offering local residents the chance to explore the national and local implications of climate and nature breakdown.

Burnham‑On‑Sea and Highbridge Town Council will host the event at The Princess Theatre & Arts Centre on Monday 6th July at 6.30pm, with tickets available at no cost but requiring advance registration through the council’s booking link.

The 50‑minute film, introduced by Chris Packham CBE, brings together leading scientists to outline how environmental decline is already affecting food security, public health, infrastructure, the economy and national security.

It also sets out evidence‑based actions that could help reduce these risks, while encouraging communities to consider what the issues may mean for their own area and how they can support their MP in calling for stronger national action.

The screening forms part of a UK-wide programme of events designed to ensure people are informed about the climate and nature – and what it may mean for communities across the country. In November 2025, more than 1,200 MPs, peers and leaders from business, culture, faith, sport and the media gathered at Westminster Central Hall for the National Emergency Briefing – a landmark event bringing together leading experts to assess the UK’s exposure to climate and nature risks.

Following the screening, attendees will be invited to take part in a structured discussion designed to encourage open and constructive conversation about the themes raised in the film and how they relate to Burnham‑on‑Sea and Highbridge.

The Town Council says the event aims to give residents a clear, accessible overview of the challenges ahead while creating space for thoughtful local dialogue. Those wishing to attend can secure their free place via the booking link here.