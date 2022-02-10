Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is set to host a special ‘sing-along screening’ of the classic film Grease.

The theatre is holding the screening of a special version of the classic 1970’s film Grease on its big screen on Saturday February 12th at 7.30pm.

A spokeswoman for The Princess Theatre says: “Grease is one of the most popular screen musicals of all time starring 70’s favourites John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. We are thrilled to be showing this singalong version as our first Event Cinema.”

Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a T-bird or a Pink Lady but never quite felt cool enough to pull it off? Well, now is your chance to don those pink jackets, grease up those quiffs and let your inhibitions go for an evening where you are the stars and remember, Grease is the word!”

“Watch Danny and Sandy and the gang while singing and dancing along to the lyrics as shown on the screen. It couldn’t be easier… or more fun! Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation essential.”

“So grab a bunch of friends, don those pink jackets, grease up those quiffs and let your inhibitions go for an evening where you are the stars and remember, Grease is the word!”

Tickets are priced at £8 each and are available to buy on the website. The Princess is also offering £18 tickets to include the film and a meal. You will be able to choose two courses from Hellend’s Kitchen Main Menu Meals and your choice of tea or coffee.

To book seats, visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/grease-sing-a-long/

For more information contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.