Burnham and District Pantomime Society is set to hold its annual performance this month.

The show, Sleeping Beauty, is described as “the most magical Pantomime of them all,” will be held from January 22nd onwards at Burnham’s Princess Theatre.

“When the King and Queen of Noddingham are blessed with a beautiful daughter, they forget to invite the evil fairy Bella-Donna to the christening,” says a spokesman.

“Come along to see Burnham District Pantomime Society perform the classic family pantomime of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ where you will find out Bella-Donna’s cruel revenge and her ultimate downfall at the hands of Fairy Briar Rose – and our handsome Prince.”

The shows will be held on:

Sat 22 Jan, ’22 – 2:00pm

Sun 23 Jan, ’22 – 2:00pm

Tue 25 Jan, ’22 – 7:00pm

Wed 26 Jan, ’22 – 7:00pm

Thu 27 Jan, ’22 – 7:00pm

Fri 28 Jan, ’22 – 7:00pm

Sat 29 Jan, ’22 – 2:00pm

Sat 29 Jan, ’22 – 7:00pm

For tickets, see: https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/burnham-district-panto-society-presents-sleeping-beauty/