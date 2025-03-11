Burnham-On-Sea theatre to host two performances of hit musical ‘Six’ by local drama group

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is to host two performances of the hit musical ‘Six’ by a local drama group.

The musical is a contemporary take on the historical figures, featuring the six wives of King Henry VIII, with catchy pop songs and glittery costumes. It’s a celebration of female empowerment and girl power.

The junior cast of Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society (BEES), one of Somerset’s longest running drama groups, are performing the show at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 29th March at 7pm and Sunday 30th March at 3pm.

SIX: TEEN Edition is a full-length adaptation of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ international phenomenon SIX, modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences.

“It reinterprets the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII through contemporary pop music and empowering narratives,” says a spokesperson.

“With a cast of talented young BEES performers, SIX:TEEN Edition explores the triumphs, challenges, and emotional depth of each character in a way that resonates with today’s audiences.”

“BEES are excited to bring this TEEN edition to Burnham; this is a show about women reclaiming their stories and defining themselves on their own terms. It’s vibrant, it’s fun, and it’s deeply relevant.”

“This show contains references that may be unsuited to a younger audience and will require parental guidance. The recommended audience age is 11.”

Tickets are priced at £18 / £16 and are available here or by calling 01278 784464.