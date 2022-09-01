Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is to hold a small exhibition of paintings by a local artist from Lympsham for an extra month.

Margaret Riordan’s artwork is now on show as an exhibition in the Hellend’s Kitchen Café at The Princess Theatre from 1st August to 30th September 2022.

The display – which had set to close at the end of August, has been extended by popular demand – and is open from 9am-3pm around the opening of the theatre.

“I am a self-taught artist, have been painting and drawing all my life, and have entered many competitions with success at local and national level,” she says.

“Over 300 of my works have been sold throughout the UK, Europe and North America at exhibitions, in galleries and occasionally on eBay.”

“I enjoy painting in all mediums and particularly love the human form. I love to paint people, and will often get pleasure from just doodling a sketch of someone at a railway station.”

“I like doing portraits, and I love capturing the movement of people dancing, playing sport, etc. I get my inspiration from Jack Vettriano and I adore David Downton, the fashion illustrator.”

“My other great passion is painting horses. I like buildings, scenes, trains, boats, planes. If it’s there, I want to paint it! I was a secretary by profession but I have always loved to paint as a pastime.”