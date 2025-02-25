Burnham-On-Sea coastal cycle route could be upgraded with transport funding

A popular cycle route connecting Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge could receive a programme of improvements as part of a new county-wide transport plan.

National Cycle Network route 33 – also known as the Stop Line Way – runs for 75 miles from Weston to Axminster, and is managed by Sustrans, the government’s active travel charity.

A key section of this route connects Burnham-On-Sea seafront with Apex Park and the A38 Huntspill Road in Highbridge, near the Brue Farm housing development, and within walking distance of the railway station.

Somerset Council has now made a public commitment to enhance this route as part of its local transport plan, which was published earlier this month.

The Burnham section of the Stop Line Way comprises two very different sections – a northbound link to Brean along the beach and a southbound link from Pier Street along the seafront wall, near the tourist information centre.

From there, the route runs along to the end of the South Esplanade, passing Burnham Sailing Club and wrapping around the Haven Holiday Park near the estuary of the River Brue.

The council’s local transport plan includes an ‘in-principle commitment’ to “the delivery of new and improving strategic multi-use trails for wheeling, walking and equestrians – such as the Strawberry Line, the Steam Coast Trail and the Stop Line Way.”

It also includes a wider commitment to improve walking and cycling links in Somerset’s coastal towns, to encourage economic development, healthier living and reduce pollution.

A spokesman says: “Our attractive coastal towns are subject to seasonal variations in both population and economy. There are high levels of walking and cycling to access work, services and leisure.”

”Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge benefit from National Cycle Network route 33 which joins them, with an aspiration to extend the route to Bridgwater.”

“We will upgrade the surfacing and lighting along this route between Burnham and Highbridge, as well as carrying out junction and highway improvements for active travel.”

The council’s local transport plan comes hot on the heels of the government announcing an additional £291m would be invested in walking and cycling improvements by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.

The lion’s share of this forms grants directly to local authorities to design and deliver new schemes, with Somerset Council receiving £2,775,438 on top of previous grants.

A spokesman says: “We welcome the announcement – this is positive news.”

“It is too early to go into specifics at the moment; we will need to look closely at the detail and funding conditions before working up any proposals.”

A further £30m will be provided to Sustrans to “deliver improvements to the National Cycle Network” – meaning some of the money could find its way to upgrading the Stop Line Way.