Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 14, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea to host Bristol Ensemble Orchestra for Vivaldi Four Seasons by Candlelight

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is to host Bristol Ensemble Orchestra performing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons by Candlelight.

The orchestra will be heading to Burnham-On-Sea on Friday 13th June 2025 for a performance of the wonderful nature-inspired music of Vivaldi and Einaudi for a special summer concert.

“The Vivaldi Four Seasons is one of the best loved pieces of classical music managing to capture the character of the Italian countryside through a year as the landscape and nature changes with the seasons,” says a spokesperson.

“As the first example of programme music we introduce the story of the Four Seasons in a humorous and revealing way.”

“The natural world is also beautifully depicted by the works of Ludovico Einaudi as he takes us through Spring, the evocative Petricor – smell of rain and I Giorni – ‘In the Days, Our Life’, which conclude an emotional and uplifting programme of music.”

Bristol Ensemble is a “collective of specialists that collaborate to provide the highest calibre of performance for a wide range of audiences.”

From the music of the 17th century, performed on original instruments, through to contemporary composition and experimental music, the ensemble has a busy schedule of concerts in Bristol and the West of England.

Tickets are on sale at £21 each. Tickets are on sale here.

