8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Feb 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea to host Bristol Ensemble Orchestra for Vivaldi Four Seasons by Candlelight
NewsWhat's On

Burnham-On-Sea to host Bristol Ensemble Orchestra for Vivaldi Four Seasons by Candlelight

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is to host Bristol Ensemble Orchestra performing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons by Candlelight.

The orchestra will be heading to Burnham-On-Sea on Friday 13th June 2025 for a performance of the wonderful nature-inspired music of Vivaldi and Einaudi for a special summer concert.

“The Vivaldi Four Seasons is one of the best loved pieces of classical music managing to capture the character of the Italian countryside through a year as the landscape and nature changes with the seasons,” says a spokesperson.

“As the first example of programme music we introduce the story of the Four Seasons in a humorous and revealing way.”

“The natural world is also beautifully depicted by the works of Ludovico Einaudi as he takes us through Spring, the evocative Petricor – smell of rain and I Giorni – ‘In the Days, Our Life’, which conclude an emotional and uplifting programme of music.”

Bristol Ensemble is a “collective of specialists that collaborate to provide the highest calibre of performance for a wide range of audiences.”

From the music of the 17th century, performed on original instruments, through to contemporary composition and experimental music, the ensemble has a busy schedule of concerts in Bristol and the West of England.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesday 26th February at £21 each. Tickets are on sale here.

Previous article
Avon and Somerset Police holds Force Awards to honour bravery and dedication
Next article
New Highbridge branch of Armed Forces Outreach Service starts popular social mornings

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
8.3 ° C
9 °
7.8 °
90 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Tue
8 °
Wed
8 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
5 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com