Burnham-On-Sea to host concert featuring former members of the legendary band ‘The Kinks’

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is to host a special concert featuring former members of the legendary band ‘The Kinks’.

The show by ‘The Kast off Kinks’ include Mick Avory, founding member of The Kinks & the original drummer on all the classic hits from 1964-84, plus Mark Haley (keyboards/vocals, Kinks 1989-93, also played with The Rubettes), Mike Steed (bass/vocals, playing history with Love Affair, Chip Hawkes, Marmalade, The Rubettes & Mike Pender).

The Burnham-On-Sea show will be held on Saturday 20th September 2025 with tickets costing £25.50. See more here.

A spokesperson says: “These high-class professionals are fronted by the equally talented and charismatic Dave Clarke on guitar and main vocals. Dave made three albums with the Noel Redding band, two solo albums as Dave Carlsen and the Dream Machine, one with Jimmy McCulloch, and several others including Mick Avory, Dave Rowberry, Tim Rose and Keith Moon. Dave has been a member of the Kast Off Kinks since it was formed almost thirty years ago.”

“Expect all the hits, including You Really Got Me, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, Sunny Afternoon, Lola, Days, Waterloo Sunset, Come Dancing, and many more for a great night out!”