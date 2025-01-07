3.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jan 07, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea to host concert featuring former members of the legendary band ‘The...
NewsWhat's On

Burnham-On-Sea to host concert featuring former members of the legendary band ‘The Kinks’

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is to host a special concert featuring former members of the legendary band ‘The Kinks’. 

The show by ‘The Kast off Kinks’ include Mick Avory, founding member of The Kinks & the original drummer on all the classic hits from 1964-84, plus Mark Haley (keyboards/vocals, Kinks 1989-93, also played with The Rubettes), Mike Steed (bass/vocals, playing history with Love Affair, Chip Hawkes, Marmalade, The Rubettes & Mike Pender).

The Burnham-On-Sea show will be held on Saturday 20th September 2025 with tickets costing £25.50. See more here.

A spokesperson says: “These high-class professionals are fronted by the equally talented and charismatic Dave Clarke on guitar and main vocals. Dave made three albums with the Noel Redding band, two solo albums as Dave Carlsen and the Dream Machine, one with Jimmy McCulloch, and several others including Mick Avory, Dave Rowberry, Tim Rose and Keith Moon. Dave has been a member of the Kast Off Kinks since it was formed almost thirty years ago.”

“Expect all the hits, including You Really Got Me, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, Sunny Afternoon, Lola, Days, Waterloo Sunset, Come Dancing, and many more for a great night out!”

Previous article
Community-spirited residents restore overgrown public footpath in Berrow
Next article
Cupcake decorating afternoon coming to Burnham-On-Sea’ Princess Theatre this month

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

Eddy Van Man

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
3.8 ° C
4.2 °
2.1 °
92 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Tue
6 °
Wed
3 °
Thu
4 °
Fri
2 °
Sat
2 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com