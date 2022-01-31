Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of the Royal British Legion has announced plans to hold a special event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War this year.

The branch is appealing for local veterans of the Falklands conflict in the Burnham-On-Sea area to get in touch so they can be part of the event this June.

John Crosby, branch Chairman, says: “We will be holding a ceremony at Burnham’s flag pole next to the fountain on June 14th to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the conflict.”

“We are trying to get hold of as many local Falklands veterans as possible so they can mark the milestone with us and recount their memories of the time.”

Contact John on 01278 238723 if you would like to be part of the event.

Pictured: HMS Invincible returns following the Falklands Conflict in 1982. Lined up on deck are Sea King helicopters from 820 Naval Air Squadron and Sea Harrier FRS1 aircraft from 800 Naval Air Squadron.