A Burnham-On-Sea children’s play area has been given a £23,000 upgrade with extra play equipment.

After months of waiting, the new toddler play equipment at Olivier Close play area in Burnham is now ready for youngsters to use.

“Work started back in mid-February, but then Covid-19 struck and all play areas were closed,” council spokesman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

She adds: “A new climbing frame with slide, two cradle swings, a spring rocker, bench and litter bin have been installed.”

“This £23,000 project has been funded by developer contributions for play and Sedgemoor’s parks budget.”