Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been quiet this week on the first few days of the national lockdown.

The usually bustling High Street was quiet on Wednesday on the second day of the lockdown, with only essential shops open amid the restrictions.

Colin Morris at GW Hurley told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The High Street has been noticeably quieter. It’s reassuring to see that people are following the rules and it’s the right thing to do, but I feel sorry for other shop owners unable to open and people who have to stay home.”

“Many of our regulars have still been coming in and we will be remaining open.”

And butcher Matt Vanstone at Whites Farm Shop in the High Street added: “The town centre has been very much quieter but we’ve had a steady flow of regulars and deliveries are continuing as normal.”

Burnham Chamber of Trade has urged people to support local businesses during the lockdown by using their home delivery services and websites to order products.