HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea town centre gets a dash of summer colour thanks to Freemasons
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Burnham-On-Sea town centre gets a dash of summer colour thanks to Freemasons

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been given a dash of summer colour this week thanks to members of the town’s Freemasons.

The group’s members planted hundreds of flowers in the planters along Burnham-On-Sea High Street on Sunday (June 7th), as pictured here.

The group’s John Chinn told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s our way of giving something back to the community while helping to keep the appearance of the town centre looking as bright as possible.”

“It helps lift it for people trading, living here and visiting the town centre.”

He adds: “We purchased hundreds of flowers and compost at discount from Westcroft Nurseries in Berrow.”

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