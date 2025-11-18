Burnham-On-Sea town centre given dash of winter colour thanks to Freemasons

Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been given a dash of winter colour this week thanks to members of the town’s Freemasons.

The group has planted hundreds of winter plants in the planters along Burnham-On-Sea High Street, as pictured here.

The group’s John Chinn told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s our way of giving something back to the community and helping to keep the appearance of the town centre looking as bright as possible. It helps lift it for people living here and working in the town centre.”

“We have purchased hundreds of flowers from Westcroft Nurseries at Berrow and planted many of them on Saturday.”