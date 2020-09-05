Burnham-On-Sea town centre’s temporary pedestrianisation scheme was removed on Sunday (September 6th) as the summer holiday season came to an end.

During recent weeks, Burnham High Street has been busy with visitors, as pictured here, and the pedestrianisation had been in place to allow people to keep socially distanced amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council recently decided that the measures would be removed following a full debate, with councillors saying the town centre is traditonally quieter after the school holidays end in September.

The Town Council will still have hand sanitiser stations in place along Burnham High Street, plus signs urging people to keep socially distanced during the Coronavirus pandemic.