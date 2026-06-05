Burnham-On-Sea town centre vintage vehicles show set to go ahead tomorrow

Burnham Classic and Vintage Vehicle Display will be going ahead on Saturday, June 6th despite the forecast of wet weather.

Vintage and classic vehicles will go on show along Burnham-On-Sea High Street and Victoria Street during the annual show from 10am, but organisers say the number of vehicles may be down due to the poor weather.

Scores of unique vehicles from across the decades are due to take part.

The free event will run from 10am-4pm and is being organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club. The show draws crowds into Burnham town centre.

“Along with locally-owned vintage cars and commercials, there will also be electric vehicles and commercials,” says a spokesperson.

“We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors for this unique event – and please do support our wonderful shops, cafes and businesses during your visit.”

Several roads will be closed from 7am to allow safe arrival and viewing – see full details here.

Residents and businesses are asked to remove their vehicles before this time. Shops will be open as normal.