A Burnham-On-Sea resident has quit as a town councillor this week in a surprise move.

Richard Gardiner-White, who represented the Burnham Central ward, announced he was resigning from his position this week.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am resigning as councillor for personal reasons. I would like to thank the team that I have worked with over the past year for all the hard work they put in to the towns.”

Richard Gardiner-White, who runs Whites farm shop in Burnham High Street, was elected a Liberal Democrat town councillor at the local elections in May 2019. He quit the Lib Dems in May and became an independent member of the Town Council.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council will co-opt a new person to fill the vacant council ward seat; leave the position unfilled; or hold a by-election.

However, due to current Coronavirus restrictions, the earliest date that a by-election could be held is 6th May 2021.