Burnham-On-Sea traders raise crime and anti‑social behaviour concerns with MP Ashley Fox

Burnham-On-Sea traders have voiced concerns about crime, anti‑social behaviour and slow police response times during a meeting with the town’s MP Ashley Fox.

More than a dozen business owners gathered at Fortes Cafe to share their experiences of shoplifting, youth‑related disorder, suspected drug dealing, and the impact of unauthorised traveller encampments on the town centre.

Issues raised included shoplifting, anti-social behaviour, reports of drug dealing, concerns about youth-related disorder, the impact of unauthorised traveller encampments, and frustrations about police response times following incidents.

Several business owners said they felt crime had increased in recent years and expressed concern about the impact this was having on their businesses.

Ashley Fox said: “I was concerned by what I heard from traders in Burnham-On-Sea. Business owners spoke about crime, anti-social behaviour and a lack of confidence that incidents are being dealt with effectively.”

“Local businesses are vital to the town and they deserve to feel safe and supported. No business owner should feel intimidated at work or feel that reporting incidents is a waste of time.”

“I will be meeting with Somerset’s policing commander to discuss the issues that have been raised and to press for stronger action to address the common issues that were raised and to call for greater visibility of police presence in the town.”

Ashley Fox is also encouraging residents and business owners to sign his open letter calling for action to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour. The letter will be presented to the policing commander to demonstrate the strength of local feeling and support for measures to improve community safety.

Ashley added: “The more people who sign my letter, the stronger the message we can send. I want the policing commander to see that residents and businesses across the constituency expect action and are united in wanting to make our towns safer.”

Residents wishing to support Ashley’s campaign can sign the letter here.