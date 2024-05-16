11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri May 17, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea U3A grows to nearly 500 members with 40 different activity groups
News

Burnham-On-Sea U3A grows to nearly 500 members with 40 different activity groups

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea U3A

Burnham-On-Sea U3A has grown to nearly 500 members with 40 different activity groups, it was confirmed at its AGM this week.

Gail Norton, Chair of Burnham-On-Sea U3A, gave an upbeat report on the organisation during its annual general meeting on Thursday (May 16th).

She says: “A number of Committee members have retired so it was good to welcome some new members to the Committee.”

“Our finances have improved significantly since this time last year, so the Treasurer and I were able to give much more positive reports to our members.”

“We now have nearly 500 members and over 40 groups.”

More information can be found here or you can find them at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre during their Coffee morning every Thursday from 9.45am.

Previous article
Lib Dems oppose hate on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival starts today with busy line-up of book-themed events

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
11.4 ° C
12.7 °
10.1 °
93 %
1.3kmh
100 %
Fri
17 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com