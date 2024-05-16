Burnham-On-Sea U3A grows to nearly 500 members with 40 different activity groups

Burnham-On-Sea U3A has grown to nearly 500 members with 40 different activity groups, it was confirmed at its AGM this week.

Gail Norton, Chair of Burnham-On-Sea U3A, gave an upbeat report on the organisation during its annual general meeting on Thursday (May 16th).

She says: “A number of Committee members have retired so it was good to welcome some new members to the Committee.”

“Our finances have improved significantly since this time last year, so the Treasurer and I were able to give much more positive reports to our members.”

“We now have nearly 500 members and over 40 groups.”

More information can be found here or you can find them at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre during their Coffee morning every Thursday from 9.45am.