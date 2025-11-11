9.7 C
Burnham-On-Sea U3A invites locals to explore new interests at Open Day

Burnham-On-Sea’s U3A is inviting local residents to its upcoming Open Day this Saturday (15th November), offering a chance to explore the wide range of activities and social opportunities available to retired and semi-retired members of the community.

The event takes place at Burnham Community Centre on Berrow Road, near the swimming pool, from 2.00pm to 4.30pm.

The U3A (University of the Third Age) provides a welcoming environment for those no longer in full-time employment to pursue new interests, revisit old hobbies, or simply enjoy socialising, such as at the popular Thursday Coffee Mornings.

Activity groups span everything from table tennis and Keep Fit to French conversation, Philosophy, and crafts. Monthly coach trips to nearby towns and places of interest are also part of the programme.

A spokesperson says: “Our Open Day is a great opportunity to meet group leaders, see what’s on offer, and find out how you can get involved.”

“Whether you’re looking to stay active, learn something new, or make new friends, there’s something for everyone.”

See more at www.burnhamu3a.com or by emailing secretary@burnhamu3a.com.

