Burnham-On-Sea artist Robert Fay has unveiled his latest exhibition at the town’s Princess Theatre.

The colourful work, called ‘Peace on Earth’, is on show at the theatre until February 5th in the Hellend’s Kitchen gallery area from Tuesday – Friday each week, 9.30am-2.30pm.

Robert says: “I’m very pleased to be holding my 5th art exhibition at the gallery gallery at The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre in January. I hope visitors will enjoy the exhibition while having a coffee.”

“The selection of paintings includes some local beauty spots, I’m also pleased to exhibit a painting of the Sycamore Gap Tree which was such a much loved true work of art, so mindlessly destroyed, but affectionately remembered.”

The theatre works with local artists to exhibit their work throughout the year – with opportunities to also exhibit in other parts of the building. If you are interested in exhibiting, contact info@theprincesstheatre.co.uk for more information.