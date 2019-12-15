A group of Burnham-On-Sea volunteers has donated scores of ‘dementia blankets’ to nursing home residents in the town.

Comfort and sensory blankets aim to provide a wonderful source of visual, tactile and sensory stimulation for those with dementia or sight impairments.

The group has made large blankets, lap blankets, twiddle blankets, twiddle cuffs and fingerless mitts for residents at Burnham’s Priory Court and Hillview nursing homes.

The small group, based at Burnham-On-Sea baby clothing and craft shop ‘Baby Bee Crafty’ in College Street, have made the items using donated materials. They meet every Friday to knit, crochet or sew blankets and muffs.

A spokesperson said: “If you would like to join us, or have any donations of wool, buttons, beads, or ribbons etc. call into the shop or phone our group on 01278 783200. We start again on January 10th, 2020.”

Pictured: Priory Court staff Vicki Searle and Lisa Hughes with Xavier Mendes with volunteers from the Baby Bee Crafty shop displaying the first of many donations at Priory Court nursing home (Photo: Mike Lang)