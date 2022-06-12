Hundreds of pounds was raised for a Cancer support charity from a Burnham-On-Sea fundraising walk held in the town on Saturday (June 11th).

Claire Boulton organised the walk along Burnham seafront and the River Brue estuary in aid of for Bowel Cancer UK as she battles the condition.

“I was diagnosed with Bowel Cancer in April 2019 on the day of our wedding, but was quickly given the all clear,” she says.

She adds: “Then, recently, I have been rediagnosed this month and am having my bowel removed in July so wanted to raise as much money as possible for the charity before hand.”

The walk has raised over £500 and those who wish to support her can do so at:

https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/claire-m-boulton