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Burnham-On-Sea waste collections to start earlier this week due to extreme heat alert

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Waste collections in the Burnham-On-Sea area and other parts of Somerset will begin earlier this week starting at 6am from Monday 22nd June and throughout the week due to an extreme heat weather warning in place.

Somerset Council says the early starts will help crews impacted by the hot weather and help to minimise any chance of disruption to recycling, rubbish or garden waste collections across the county.

“Waste collection is hard, physical work and early starts help limit the time crews spend working in the hottest part of the day. Somerset Council is asking residents to put their bins out the night before to make sure they are prepared for the early start.”

Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Communities, Environment and Climate Change, adds: “With temperatures expected to rise sharply, we are taking sensible steps to help protect our waste and recycling crews while keeping collections running smoothly.”

“We are asking residents to please put their recycling, rubbish and garden waste out the night before their collection day so they are ready for the earlier start. Thank you for helping our crews stay safe and for supporting the service during this hot spell.”

Somerset’s waste and recycling collection crews make more than 350,000 collections a week.

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