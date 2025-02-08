Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers called to help swan after it hits power pylon

Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers have released a swan after being called to help it when it struck a power pylon.

The team from Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre in East Huntspill received a call from Avon and Somerset Police about a swan that had crash landed onto the middle of the road after flying into a pylon in Bridgwater.

“We were able to send two members of staff straight away to rescue the swan. Once they arrived they found the swan up and walking which was a great sign,” says a spokesperson.

“Thankfully, after being thoroughly assessed, the swan was able to be released back to the nearby water where we believe its mate was waiting for it. A great ending for this amazing bird.”