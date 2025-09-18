Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers set to release rescued barn owlets back into the wild

Two young Barn Owlets rescued earlier in the summer are now ready to spread their wings and return to the wild, thanks to the team at Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea.

The owlets arrived at the East Huntspill-based rescue centre dehydrated, underweight, and in urgent need of care.

Over the past few weeks, the charity’s team has worked to nurse them back to health through assisted feeding, supportive treatments, and gradual rehabilitation.

A spokesperson for Secret World said: “With the dedication of our Wildlife Care Team, they slowly found their strength: first assisted feeds and supportive treatments, then feeding themselves, and eventually spreading their wings with confidence.”

“We’re thrilled to share that these two have now taken their next big step.”

The owlets have now been fully health-checked, fitted with British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) rings, and placed into a soft release environment where they will acclimatise before venturing out on their own.

“It’s been incredible watching their transformation from weak and fragile to strong, bright-eyed, and ready for freedom.”

“They’ll spend some time getting used to their new surroundings before fully venturing out into the wild – but their second chance has begun.”

Secret World Wildlife Rescue continues to care for hundreds of animals each year, relying on public support to fund its vital work. The team thanked supporters for making stories like this possible.