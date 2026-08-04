Wildlife carers in Burnham-On-Sea area see sharp increase in summer admissions

A spell of extended summer heat has left wildlife carers in the Burnham-On-Sea area seeing a rise in animals needing help, with staff at Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill describing one of their busiest summers in years.

Spokesman George Bethell says the hot summer has pushed already‑vulnerable wildlife to the brink, adding that the combination of habitat loss and dwindling natural resources has affected many species.

“The hot weather has been placing additional pressure on wildlife that is already struggling with habitat loss and limited natural resources,” he told Burnham‑On‑Sea.com.

He explained: “During the prolonged hot weather, Secret World Wildlife Rescue has seen an increase in admissions, including dehydrated magpie chicks. We have also received many young swifts that have jumped from their nests after overheating, while house martin nests are drying out and falling to the ground.”

“Mammals such as hedgehogs and badgers are also finding conditions difficult, as the hard, dry ground makes it much harder to find food.”

”One of the simplest ways people can help is by putting out a shallow dish of fresh water in their gardens. It is a small action that can make a big difference to wildlife during these temperatures.”