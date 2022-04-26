Burnham-On-Sea Womens Institute has this week led a ceremony to plant a new tree in the town to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Burnham-On-Sea WI ladies led the ceremony on Tuesday 26th April outside their meeting place, the Sea Cadets Hall in Cassis Close to commemorate the Jubilee.

Burnham WI Ladies’ Sheila Perry says: “We were delighted to plant is a crab apple tree named Indian Magic, kindly donated by Blue Diamond Garden Centre / Sanders, and planted by their representative Chester Allen, which was much appreciated.”

Shje also thanked the Sea Cadets trustees for giving their permission to carry out the ceremony on their land and also Pete Nicholson for facilitating the event.

Pictured: The ceremony underway on Tuesday. Either side of the tree are the WI’s Pat Bathram and Sanders’ Chester Allen (Photo Mike Lang)