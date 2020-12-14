A talented Burnham-On-Sea woodturner is celebrating after winning a televised Christmas craft-making competition on Channel 4.

Ruth Ackroyd took part in the toy-making episode of Channel 4’s ‘Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas’ last week competing against a range of craft makers – and she was judged the winner for her amazing retro rocket-shaped wooden pencil case, pictured here.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Ruth says: “It’s a huge honour – it was a wonderful surprise to be told I’d won at the end of the programme!”

“I had no sight of the other craftmakers’ work until the end of the show. They were all so good in their own individual ways that it made picking an overall winner a real challenge.”

“Being in front of the TV cameras didn’t feel natural for me, it was quite daunting, but the feedback has been amazing!”

“I’ve received so much positive feedback after the show – it’s really been humbling.”

She explained how her appearance came about: “I filled in the application to apply to be on ‘Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2020’ and sent them some pictures of my work, not expecting much back. However, I kept making the cut to the next rounds, and I was really surprised to receive a call letting me know I had been selected for the toy competition episode.”

She adds: “I’ve always enjoyed making things and come from a crafty family. We were bought up to make do and mend.”

“I’ve been making stuff off and on for years, but I really got into it properly this year. I’ve never had any formal training, so am completely self-taught.”

“I enjoy making all sorts of things, but my favourite tool is my lathe. I love the process of being able to take something square and blocky, do a few things to it to make it into something beautiful.”

“I love the challenge of learning something new, and making things from wood allows me to really get creative. I love making things with a twist, especially if its something I haven’t tried before.”

“Lockdown gave me extra time to spend in my workshop, as I didn’t have to commute to work. I would have normally played skittles in both the mixed and the women’s league. I missed playing with both my teams so I needed to do something productive to fill the void.”

She adds: “The day of filming was a long day starting before dawn, and had every bit of Christmas magic you would expect from Kirstie and the team.”

“It was filmed before restrictions, but we were made to feel safe and the whole set was a covid-secure location.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed the day, and meeting Kirstie meant I could legitimately start my Christmas early.”

“I was very nervous being filmed, and it felt surreal having cameras filming me as I turned wood, it was great to meet like-minded people, and see some of the amazing crafts the other contestants were making.”

“I really enjoyed being part of the toy episode, as toys are the epitome of Christmas. It was truly an inspiring day, and has encouraged to me to continue making wooden things in my workshop.”

The winning wooden pencil case, and a smaller version, are available to buy on her website at www.butchandbraces.co.uk