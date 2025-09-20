Burnham-On-Sea teenager sails into UK’s top sailing rankings

A teenage sailor from Burnham-On-Sea has surged to national prominence after being officially ranked the second-highest female sailor in the UK in the competitive Topper 5.3m class.

Brooke Browning, 13, a student at King Alfred School in Highbridge and a member of Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets, has achieved the distinction following a standout summer of racing at both the Topper World Championships in the Netherlands and the UK National Championships in Scotland.

Competing for the first time in the larger 5.3m rig, having previously raced in the smaller 4.2m class, Brooke qualified for the Silver Fleet at the Worlds and placed 11th overall, a remarkable feat for her international debut.

She then headed straight to Largs Bay for the UK Nationals, where she battled against 97 of the country’s top sailors.

Brooke qualified for the Gold Fleet and finished 28th overall, despite a tough final day on the water. Her consistent performance across both events secured her place as the second-ranked female sailor in the UK in her class.

“We are so proud of Brooke. Her grit and grace under pressure are nothing short of inspiring,” said her father, Stu Browning. “She’s proven herself not just as a great competitor, but as a role model for young sailors.”

Her achievements have drawn praise from the local sailing community and highlighted Burnham-On-Sea’s Sea Cadet programme, which continues to nurture talent.