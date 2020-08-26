A talented Burnham-On-Sea youngster has designed and created this incredible dress to be worn as a costume in classical ballet dancing performances.

Dorothy Green, 14, has spent part of the Coronavirus lockdown designing the highly-detailed tutu before turning it into reality.

Dorothy, who is a student at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, loves to dance and regularly competes in the dance categories at the annual Highridge Festival of the Arts, representing Lisa Jane School of Dance.

Her mother Debbie told Burnham-On-Sea.com how the dress came about: “Dorothy has kept herself very busy during the lockdown, painting, dancing, making things out of pallets, in addition to baking, up-cycling furniture and helping to make face coverings.”

“She was unsure of her next project so asked if she could make her own tutu – she wanted something different, so this was her inspiration.”

“She designed it herself, adapting a pattern because she could not find one that she liked.”

“We then went to Material Needs in Burnham High Street to ask for advice and choose some fabric. We could get most things that we needed and the rest we got online.”

Debbie adds: “She shut herself away and only asked for help with fitting. She fully came up with the design herself – it took her about 20 hours all together over about two weeks.”

“She’s hoping that dance festivals will be running again soon, so she can perform her solo, which has been choreographed by Lisa, wearing her own tutu.”

“As her mum I am so proud of her determination to complete this project, she is truly an inspiration to many, including younger members of the Lisa Jane School of Dance, one of whom has asked her to make them a tutu as well, which she has started to plan.”