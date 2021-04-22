A Burnham-On-Sea youngster hopes to raise £100 for the Captain Tom Foundation by completing 100 laps of the Bay Club fields in Burnham.

Finn Crawford has already walked 30 laps and is well on his way to completing the 75-mile challenge.

Mum Sue told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Finn heard about the Captain Tom Foundation and that they want people to do something 100 times to honour his memory.”

“Finn came in and said he wanted to raise money for the charity as Captain Tom is a true hero. So he decided to do 100 laps of the Bay Club in Burnham.”

“We have worked it out that once he has completed his 100 laps he will (and me) will have walked 75 miles!”

Finn has so far raised £70 of his £100 target and has completed 30 laps of his 100.