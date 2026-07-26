Burnham-On-Sea youngsters highlight safety concerns during special neighbourhood walk

Community‑spirited youngsters from Burnham‑On‑Sea’s Waffle Hub Youth Club took to the streets for a unique Neighbourhood Walk to highlight areas where they feel safety could be improved across the town.

More than twenty young people set out from the Waffle Hub, accompanied by organisers from Citizens UK Somerset, and town councillor Lesley Millard, pausing at key spots to share their experiences of growing up in Burnham‑On‑Sea and the concerns they experience most often.

The walk formed part of the group’s Youth Leadership Academy, a Citizens UK programme designed to help young residents develop confidence, listening skills and the ability to identify shared issues that matter to them.

Sandra Lawson, Senior Schools Organiser for Citizens Somerset, said the youngsters had been clear and consistent in their findings.

Safety in the community, she explained, was the issue that came up time and again as they listened to one another and gathered stories from friends and neighbours.

The Neighbourhood Walk, she added, is a long‑established community organising tool aimed at bringing decision‑makers face‑to‑face with everyday people who want to work together to make change.

As the group made their way around the town, the Young Leaders spoke openly about the challenges children face, from broken glass and needles at local parks, to seeing underage smoking and drug dealing.

Their aim, they said, was not to criticise but to help shape a safer, more welcoming environment for everyone.

Lawson said the youngsters were encouraged by the response from Cllr Lesley Millard, who listened closely throughout the walk and offered a positive commitment to helping them to try and address the issues raised alongside local councils, Police and other organisations. She also praised the scheme and said it was great to see young residents getting involved and having a say on improving the town.