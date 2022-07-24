The future of a Burnham-On-Sea youth club is in jeopardy unless new committee members can be found.

The Zone after-school club runs at the Burnham Area Youth Centre in Cassis Close during school term on every Tuesday.

Tuesday 19th July saw the last session of the Summer term, with the prospect of not restarting at the end of the school holidays.

Elise De Viell, a committee representative, says: “Tuesday was the final session of our weekly youth club for the summer — and perhaps forever. The current committee have run the club since 2016, and now need some new volunteers to take on the job.”

“It’s a brilliant club with 30+ members that attend on a weekly basis. We have a committed team of three staff who are truly dedicated to the club, and make it a safe and welcoming place to be for the young people of Burnham and Highbridge, coming from St. Andrew’s, St. Joseph’s and King Alfred schools at present.”

“A new committee would need to comprise of at least three volunteers to oversee the club (not work at it weekly, unless they want to of course to help out). This would involve funding applications, wages, and so forth, all the background stuff – just a few hours a month.”

“We’d hate to see it close after all of the hard work we’ve put in to set up and maintain it, and it would be a real loss for the local community. We would make sure you have everything you need, and support you through the process.”

“If you’d like to make a difference and ensure the continuing success or this wonderful resource, we’d love to hear from you.”

Contact Elise De Viell or Jayne Lilley by emailing them at: zone_youthclub@yahoo.com