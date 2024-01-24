A Burnham-On-Sea youth football club has announced a new local sponsor for the season.

Burnbridge Wanderers Vice chairman Ross James says: “We’re delighted to announce that AmicusLaw Solicitors are the proud sponsors of the Under 10s football team for the current season.”

“The South West based law firm are passionate about supporting local communities and grassroots sports, and are excited to be helping the Burnbridge Under 10s team reach their full potential.”

“The team’s new shirts look fantastic, and we know they’ll be proud to wear them as they take to the field this season.”