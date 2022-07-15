Burnham-On-Sea’s 74th annual Sailing Regatta is underway this weekend.

Four days of racing around Bridgwater Bay began last weekend and continues on Saturday July 16th at 8.30am and on Sunday July 10th at 9.30am.

The event is held over two weekends, with four yacht races taking place in the estuary that will be visible to seafront walkers.

David Barrett, Sailing Master at the club, says that people will be welcome to watch from the seafront, adding that the clubhouse will be open Saturday evenings and Sunday lunch times.

There will also be Cornish Pilot Gigs out racing in time trials during the event.