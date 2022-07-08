Burnham-On-Sea’s 74th annual Sailing Regatta is scheduled to get underway this weekend.

Four days of racing around Bridgwater Bay will start today Saturday July 9th at 2.30pm and then the second race will be held on Sunday July 10th at 3.30pm.

The event is being held over two weekends, with four yacht races taking place in the estuary that will be visible to seafront walkers, weather permitting. There will also be Cornish Pilot Gigs out racing in time trials.

The second weekend of races will be held on Saturday 16th July at 8.30am and Sunday 17th July at 9am.

David Barrett, Sailing Master at the club, says that people will be welcome to watch from the seafront, adding that the clubhouse will be open Saturday evenings and Sunday lunch times.