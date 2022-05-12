Residents, staff, trustees and friends of Burnham-On-Sea’s Abbeyfield Independent living house have celebrated Somerset Day this week.

After a lunch of Somerset pork and beef chilli, the group enjoyed a quiz featuring questions about Somerset. This was followed by a skittles match.

Everyone then enjoyed sampling various Somerset cheeses, ciders and two types of traditional Somerset apple cake.

David Underwood, house chairman, says: “A great time was had by all. We would like to thank The Strange Catch, Weston Super Mare, Thatchers Cider and Burnham Funeral Services for their support in enabling this day to take place.” Pictured: Trustees and staff including David Underwood, House Chairman, with Tom Ashton, past House Chairman (Photos Mike Lang)