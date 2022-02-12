Burnham-On-Sea’s Academy Swim Team are celebrating their best ever County Championships after numerous successes.

Coach Sara Dykes says: “With a total of 15 finalists with another 38 personal bests, an additional 11 regional qualifying or consideration times – and a couple of very near misses – and another 3 Scottish National Age Group times, it is clear we are all rolling on the crest of a wave.”

Zach Powell started the final two days of action at the County Championships with a silver medal in the boys 14yrs 400 Individual Medley (100 meters of all 4 strokes). He went on take silver again in the 1500 freestyle, both at regional qualifying times.

Sara added that due to changes in entries for the 1500 in the counties which allowed those who had qualified for the 400 free to opt to compete in the longer event as well, this was the first 1500 that Zach had ever done and it ranks him as 9th in GB!

“Macy Noad also benefited from this rule as she took a bronze in the girls 16yrs age group, again her first 1500. On the second day she came fourth in the regional cross country, which qualified her for the national event, which bodes well for her Triathlon future.”

In total another 7 medals were collected: Bronze to Zach in the 200 back; Silvers to Xander Powell in 200 back and Leo Woodrow in 50 and 100 Freestyle; while Lewis Hay added 50 Free, 50 Fly and 200 Backstroke to his Scottish National age groups times.

Sara adds: “A special shout out to two boys who finished in the top 20 of the overall points table – Leo who finished 19 equal and was 1st 11yr old, and a brilliant 2nd to Zach.”

She says the team finished an impressive 8th in the points table out of 20 clubs.