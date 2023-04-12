The Avenue Tennis Club in Burnham-On-Sea is opening its doors for local residents to come along and try out tennis for free on Sunday 23rd April during its annual open day.

The event will be held from 10am-2pm and a wide variety of activities will be offered on the day.

Tim Seymour, the Avenue’s Head Coach, says: “It’s always a great day out for the whole family with activities to suit all age groups.”

“Whether you’ve played tennis before or are looking to try it out for the first time, this is a great opportunity to pick up a racket and follow in the footsteps of Andy Murray and Emma Radacanu.”

“The Avenue Tennis Club is always looking to welcome new members and this is a great opportunity to see what the Club has to offer.’

Activities will include: Use of the Clubs courts – All Rackets and Balls will be provided; Adult and Junior Coaching sessions with the Club’s coaching team; Cardio Tennis Taster Sessions; Hitting with the Slinger Ball machine; Fastest Serve and Target Tennis Competitions; A chance to trial the full range of Demo Tennis Rackets from Diadem; Pickleball taster sessions; and table tennis.

Refreshments will also available in the clubhouse on the day, with the bar open from noon.

Details about the Open Day can be found on the Club’s website at www.avenuetennis.com and information on all the Coaching Activities for both adults and juniors (including holiday activities) can be found on our dedicated coaching website at www.tennis-extreme.com.