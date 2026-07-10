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Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Sailing Regatta underway this weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Regatta

Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Sailing Regatta will be underway this weekend with two days of sailing races set to take place.

The annual event, which started last weekend and includes four days of yacht racing around Bridgwater Bay, sees four yacht sailing races taking places in the water off Burnham.

Two sailing races will be held at 4pm on Saturday July 11th and then at 5pm on Sunday July 12th before the winners will be announced.

Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke says people are welcome to watch the action from the seafront. 

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