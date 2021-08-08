Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club is hosting an LTA grade 3 tennis tournament this week from Monday 9th August through to Saturday 14th August.

Tournament referee Graeme Lukins will be running the event with finals scheduled to be played on Saturday, subject to weather and player commitments.

“The tournament sees juniors and adults from all over the country and county competing in this annual event which has been running for a very long time,” says the club’s Vinny Duddy.

“During the tournament hot and cold food and drink will be served from the club’s catering kitchen and bar so please come on down, watch some fantastic tennis and give your support to the club.”