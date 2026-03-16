Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club scoops Somerset Club of the Year title

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club is celebrating a major success after being named Somerset Club of the Year 2025.

The club says the recognition from the Somerset Lawn Tennis Association reflects the hard work of its committee and dedicated members.

A spokesman says: “This is fantastic for the Avenue Tennis Club and its industrious committee and members who make significant efforts to ensuring we have probably one of the best tennis, pickleball, and social tennis clubs in the south west.”

“The committee would like to also thank everyone at the Club who put in so much time and effort to the operation, upkeep and running of the Club. A special mention too, to all the members who support the Club and make the Avenue such a friendly and welcoming part of the Burnham-On-Sea and Somerset community.”

There was a double dose of good news with club member Pippa Lawton also being honoured as Match Official of the Year.

The Avenue operates an annual membership scheme from 1st April each year, offering a range of options via its website. Members enjoy free use of four floodlit astro‑turf courts and four floodlit hard courts all year round, with booking available up to 14 days in advance and no charge for floodlights.

The clubhouse includes a well‑stocked bar, changing facilities, a battery‑operated ball machine, discounted coaching and a busy programme of social events.

Social tennis sessions run throughout the week for all standards and abilities, with details available online or by calling 01278 782758. Visitors can also book courts via the LTA Clubmark system to try the facilities before joining.