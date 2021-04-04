Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has seen a busy week on its courts following a ‘green light’ to re-open by the easing of restrictions on outside sport.

Avenue Tennis Coach Vinny Duddy says: “Monday 29th March saw some really keen players turn up early in the morning to have a game, a hit and to get back in training.”

“Among them was Izzie Burrow who has been working her way through the various tennis age groups and will be representing Somerset in the girls under 14 this year.”

“Izzie and her coach, Craig Phillips, got down the club early on Monday and did a few hours of training.”

“It was fantastic to see Izzie and Craig training and hitting and is sure that she will go on to win some other tournaments and cups this year.”

“During the day there were many other players, old and young, who turned up to have a hit and coaching also restarted at the club.”

“Monday night also saw the restart of the Men’s League Practice Night with some very rusty players having some fun on court and reporting back the next day that the aches and pains experienced the following day were more than worth it!”

“With the fantastic weather the rest of the week saw the courts being fully used; on Tuesday, which is generally Ladies league practice night, all the courts were being used and there were people waiting for courts to become available.”

Tennis manager Barry Ramsden adds: “It was great to see the courts busy again and we are keen to remind everyone that the tennis club has a month’s free membership offer available for anyone who wants to give tennis a go for an insight into the club before joining. Contact 01278 782758 or 07749 878581 for details.”

The club are also participating in the LTA initiative to get more people back into or just get them onto a tennis court and have allocated some court times for non- members to come and have a go – more details can be obtained from the LTA website here or contact the Barry at the club.

Barry adds that the Performance Plus Sports free six week tennis coaching course starting on Monday 12th April from 5 till 6 pm has been fully booked but some others are planned for later in the season.

He says that there are still some spaces available of the “LTA Youth Start” programmes as follows

– Monday, 12th April, from 4 to 4:45pm for all beginners aged 6 to 7.

– Monday, 12th April, from 6 to 7pm for girls only 9/10 years old.

– Friday, 23rd April, from 6 till 7pm for all beginners aged 9 to 11 years old.

The LTA Youth Start courses can only be accessed and booked by visiting the LTA website here.

As with the Tennis for Kids sessions, the kids will receive a new tennis racket, balls and a branded T-shirt for the cost of £29.99 plus £5 P&P.

A new course will also be run for adult beginners and “rusty” rackets wanting to get back into tennis or to take up tennis for the first time, where they can have some fun and exercise, whilst meeting some new people from the town and surrounding area.

The six-week course will run on Wednesday evenings, 7 – 8:30pm, from 28th April; please contact Barry to book your place.

Saturday Pay and Play coaching restarted on 3rd April with various sessions running throughout the morning and early afternoon – details can be found on their website here.

Pictures are courtesy of Darren Lloyd.