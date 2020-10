Burnham-On-Sea’s Berrow Road will be closed on several evenings this week for roadworks.

Somerset Highways is carrying out resurfacing work and is scheduled to close the road from Monday October 5th for three evenings from 6.30pm-11.30pm.

The closure will be in place through the evening with a diversion route in place, as pictured below.

The work may be extended to five days, in line with the official closure document available here.