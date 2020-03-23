Burnham-On-Sea’s Boots chemist is introducing new opening hours from today (Monday) amid unprecedented demand during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The store in Burnham-On-Sea High Street is cutting back its opening hours and also reducing the numbers of customers that can be in the pharmacy at any one time.

Christopher Donkin, Assistant Store Manager of the Burnham branch, says: “In these very uncertain and worrying times with the Coronavirus virus, we have had to make the difficult decision to reduce our opening hours to manage the dramatic increase in our workload, with customers wanting more advice and increased orders for prescription and over-the-counter medications, and to keep everyone safe.”

“We are also having to limit the number of customers within the pharmacy at any one time to make sure social distancing is adhered to, to protect our customers and team members.”

“With this in mind we shall be operating new temporary opening and closing hours as from Monday 23rd March until further notice.”

The new opening hours are: Monday to Friday 9.30am – 5pm (closing for an hour between 1pm-2pm); and Saturdays 9.30am -5pm (closing for an hour between 2pm-3pm).