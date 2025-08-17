Burnham-On-Sea’s BOSfest festival line-up unveiled: Three days of live entertainment

Burnham-On-Sea’s popular BOSfest is back this month with a jam-packed programme of live music, poetry, family fun and even cocktails for dogs.

The free community festival will run from Friday 29th to Sunday 31st August, kicking off at The Ritz Social Club.

Friday kicks off in the Ritz social Club at 7.45pm with Bridgwater College student band Petitions followed by 6 music DJ Steve lamacqs’ favorites Lonely Tourist, then the Friday night headliners female fronted punk band Split Dogs fresh from their blistering performance at Blackpools Rebellion festival.

BOSfest co-organiser Tanya Dyer says: “Saturday starts with a Poetry session showcasing the amazingly talented local poets and their wonderful words from 12 – 2pm in the Gatsby Lounge of The Ritz Social Club. This part of the festival continues to grow under the guidance of its coordinator Richard Curtis.”

“Also at 12pm the Nommees dog show will take place in Victoria street, featuring contests such as Waggiest tail, Dog owner lookalike, Most Unique bark, Cutest Puppy and more.”

“Plus Digging for treasure, Dog Art Corner, Cocktails for Dogs amongst other things, owner Paul Thorne has lined up a fantastic day of fun for all dog lovers. Also Kidzone will be present in Victoria street. They’ll be an icecream van and Thai food available too.”

“The Music starts in The Victoria Hotel at 1.45 pm with soloist Ryan Cross who’ll be bringing you a mix of his own originals and few choice covers, followed by Keith O’Connell whose brings his twist to a range of songs from the 60’s to the present.”

“Chelsey Dee & Alex Pengelly will then be there with Chelseys beautiful self penned songs and musical Americana. Singer songwriter Bob Gallie will follow on, an absolute treasure with voice of an angel make sure not to miss him. Bridgwater College band Federal Blackout will then take to the stage with their take on an eclectic range of songs an some crackin originals of their own.”

“BOSfest favorites garage punk/ rockers Giant Robot Bodies on next energetic and fun you’ll have a blast. The penultimate band in the Vic are indie folk/ rock duo The Kahunas guaranteed to have you up on your feet dancing. Bristol based Hip Hop Band The Caravan Collective will bring the evening to a close with their funk infused high energy show what a way to end the day there.”

“Meanwhile in The Ritz Social Club the music starts at 2pm with Bristol duo Get Down Services after absolutely smashing it at Glastonbury this year and sell out Uk tours either side we can’t wait to have the originally from Minehead pair take to the BOSfest stage, following on we will be welcoming another amazing duo Birmingham based high energy punks Gans who debut album “Good for the soul” will be released on September 19th it’s an exciting time for them and we’re super excited to have them play.”

“Then we have Bridgwater college Student talented young singer songwriter Luke Guard, followed by the ever-popular Delta River Blues Band who regularly sell out the Princess Theatre and likely to have you up on your feet for a boogie. Next up will be the very talented Brazilian based rock guitarist Dion Smith, followed by brilliant Trampolene frontman Jack Jones who released a solo album a year ago and continues to tour with Trampolene often supporting The Libertines and Pete Doherty.”

“Mask with enigmatic frontman Gary Wilde then take to the stage, they’ll be playing originals from their Renegade Flight days and a few choice covers. Up next heavy rock band Helenbach full force electrifying riff-fuelled power rock they’re coming for you! Rounding things off in the Ritz headliners 3 piece female party punk band IDestroy. Energetic and engaging you’ve been asking us to get them back for a few years, they’re busy ladies but at last we have.”

The final day will be in the Manor Gardens. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic but there will also be a Thai food van and ice creams too. A Kidzone will be present and there will be stalls, a tombola and raffle.

Tanya adds: “The music kicks off at 1pm with the amazing Worlewindband with renditions of Welcome to the Jungle and Pinball Wizard amongst their very wide and varied repertoire you’ll be blown away, pardon the pun, make sure you get there early they’re not to be missed.”

“Rock guitarist Dion smith will then be joining us again, followed by Weston/ Cheddar based duo Strum and Bass covering tunes from the 60’s to the present. We’ll then be joined by the Rock Choir who of course need no introduction and then finally The Jamestown Brothers describing themselves as an indie folk band with attitude we can’t think of a better way to end this years BOSfest.”

Organisers are urging attendees to support the festival by donating to collection buckets, buying merchandise, or grabbing a drink at the bar.

Tanya adds: “It’s getting harder and harder to put BOSfest on due to rising costs and the ever tighter criteria for funding. We do receive contributions from the venues and a grant from the Town Council, all of which we are very grateful for, but it costs many times more than we receive to put the festival on.”

“As you know we’d like to keep it free as we know it’s getting harder and harder for people to access live music not just because so many live music venues are closing but often for ordinary people just the cost of attending is becoming increasingly prohibitive even more so in these times of austerity so please if you can spare a little change for our collection buckets, buy a beer in the park, buy a t shirt if you can as literally every penny will go towards next years event and every penny counts.”