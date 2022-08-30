Burnham-On-Sea’s three-day music and performing arts festival, BOSfest, is set to return this coming weekend with a full programme of activities.

Street artists, entertainers and more than 40 bands will be playing at various venues across the town centre on Friday 2nd September, Saturday 3rd September and Sunday 4th September.

BOSfest organiser Tanya Dyer says: “We’re really looking forward to presenting a full programme this year after two years of scaled-back versions due to Covid.”

“Numerous venues, including the new addition of St Andrew’s Hall, will all be offering something for everyone with loads of fantastic bands.”

“Surf rock band Palooka 5 will headline the Friday in the Ritz Social Club with punk band Pussycat and the Dirty Johnsons headlining aturday, and the reggae band The Barefoot Bandit will headline at the Victoria Hotel, while Gaz Brookfield and the Company of Thieves will lead on the Sunday in the Manor Gardens.”

“On our community stage we’ll be welcoming The Chalice Morris Men, The Sweet Coppin Clog Dance Team, The Back Street Stompers and more, entertaining everyone in Victoria Street and we will be joined by Hardknox Boxing for most of the day.”

“We also have Nutty Noah who’ll be kicking off proceedings in Victoria Street for the children as well as Kia Circus Skills and a Kidzone, and Create You with childrens crafts at the Ritz Gatsby lounge, so don’t forget to bring the youngsters.”

“Marine Cove will be home to over 30 spray artists with amazing artworks, and they’ll also be dotted around the town so keep an eye out for the likes of ABC, Dammo, Angus and others appearing on a wall near you.”

“Also at Marine Cove we’ll be hosting Ryder Emcee’s album launch along with many other sets from the likes of Si Dodd, Steve M, Shuffle brothers and Ribbz and more.”

“The Ritz Club’s Gatsby Lounge will also see the winners of our poetry competition announced and a number of other poets reciting their works. Don’t miss this talented bunch – we are always amazed at the wonderful works performed by local talent, some beautiful, sometimes heart breaking, and some full-on belly laugh-inducing prose.”

“We can’t wait to see you all there for Burnham’s biggest end-of-summer party.”

A scaled-back event with extra Covid safety measures went ahead last year, as we reported here.