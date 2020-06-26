Burnham-On-Sea’s BosFest music and performing arts festival will not be taking place this autumn due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the organisers have announced this week.

The popular event, which often draws large crowds into Burnham-On-Sea town centre to see street art, music and other performers, had been scheduled to take place on September 4th, 5th and 6th.

However, Tanya Dyer, chairman of BosFest, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are really sad to have to cancel this year’s event, but with the continuing Covid-19 crisis we felt it was unsafe for the public, the performers and organisers for us to carry on.”

“Of course the ban on live music in public also played a major factor and we don’t know when this will be lifted. We held off for as long as possible as we didn’t want to disappoint both the performers we had booked and the public, who are always so wonderfully supportive.”

“But, at the end of the day, we really felt we had no choice. We already have the dates for next year which will be the 3rd, 4th and 5th September. We are also speaking to all the performers at this moment in time to see if they are able to join us at the 2021 event.”

She added: “Even if we had run this year’s BosFest it would have been a very paired down event due to the current situation whereas next year we’ll be able to bring you the full festival that we have all come to know and love.”

“We of course would like to thank everyone for their support and look forward to a post-lockdown future when we can all go out and enjoy ourselves safely again. In the meantime we wish everyone the best stay safe and well.”