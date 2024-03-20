Burnham-On-Sea’s BOSfest music festival will be holding their annual fundraising day over the Easter holiday weekend.

On Easter Sunday, March 31st, BOSfest will be organising an afternoon of live music at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club.

Taking place from 2pm until late, a line-up of local performers will be giving a taste of the music to be performed at this autumn’s festval.

Organiser Tanya Dyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This year we have a fantastic line-up. Kicking off the day, local youngsters Jem will be opening, all members are pupils at King Alfred School Academy and already have several years’ musical experience.”

“They’ll be playing a mix of their own tunes as well as some covers. Following next we have father and daughter duo ‘Reminisce’, featuring the wonderful vocals of Breeze and Phil bringing you their own special take on some choice classics.”

“BOSfest community stage favourites ‘Wivelele’ will then take to the stage consisting of 20 ukelele players who will bring a smile to your face with their special renditions of some famous tunes.”

“We’ll then be welcoming former Rude Awakening front man Leon and keyboard player Christina with their latest musical venture ‘Tone Def and the Distraction’ which is not to be missed.”

“Following on, and in a change to our advertised billing, we’ll be welcoming folk soloist Tom Winsborough. Classic rock band ‘Buzzard’ will be up next bringing you all the best rifts from 70’s and more.”

“Our penultimate musicians are the fabulous nomadic indie folk band ‘The Kahunas’ so pleased to be welcoming them to Burnham, they’ve recently released a beautiful charity single called ‘Daffodils’ raising money for the North Devon Hospice and we know you’ll love them.”

“Bringing the day to a close we’ll have the awesome ‘Cosmic Ninja’ with a fusion of rock, rave and punk they’re riding high on the success of their latest EP ‘Filth’ and we’re really looking forward to hearing them play their latest tracks as well as some of their older material.”

“All in all we have an wonderfully eclectic lineup of brilliant musicians reflecting the main festival itself and all for an entrance fee of only £5 though if you want to give more we would of course really appreciate it.”

“BOSfest at the moment remains free to attend and we would especially in these hard times like to keep it that way.”

“BOSfest is self funded though we have received grants that go towards funding the festival the majority of the running costs we have to raise ourselves, we are run entirely by unpaid volunteers who give their time throughout the year to bring you this fabulous three-day event we can’t do it without the public and we’d like to thank you for your continued support.”

Pictured: Previous performers and the organisers at last year’s BOSFest